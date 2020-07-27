Sections
Home / Cities / Ambala gets new police station in Sector 9

Ambala gets new police station in Sector 9

This is the 18th police station of the district where Inspector Hamir Singh took charge as the station house officer

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Inspector General of Police, Y Purna Kumar (Ambala range) inaugurated a new police station in Sector 9 on Monday (HT photo)

Inspector General of Police, Y Purna Kumar (Ambala range) inaugurated a new police station in Sector 9 here on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony started with the plantation of saplings by the IG at the police station premises in the presence of senior police officials of the district.

This is the 18th police station of the district where Inspector Hamir Singh took charge as the station house officer.

While inaugurating the station premises, IG said, “With this new police station, it will become easier to curb crime in the area. Also, as areas of other police stations are added to this new station, investigations will ramp-up quickly.”



The Sector 9 police station will cater to complaints from nearby sectors and a few villages in the city area that was earlier with Ambala Sadar, Baldev Nagar and Ambala City police stations, SP Abhishek Jorwal said.

“Areas in Ambala City like Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, Laxmi Nagar, Durga Nagar, Patel Nagar and villages like Naseerpur, Saunda, Kola, Jandli have been included in the newly formed police station,” SP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Money exchanger robbed of ₹3 lakh in Chandigarh market
Jul 27, 2020 21:26 IST
NIA grills Kerala CM’s former secretary for 9 hours in gold smuggling case
Jul 27, 2020 21:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Jul 27, 2020 21:25 IST
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
Jul 27, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.