Ambala health dept raids sweet shops, takes 8 samples

To curb the sale of substandard and unhygienic sweets during the festival season, district health department officials on Tuesday raided several sweet shops, collected samples and sent them for testing to determine their quality based on various standards.

Food safety officer Gaurav Sharma said that eight samples were taken from six outlets in the Saha and Mohra areas of the district.

“Various irregularities were found at the shops such as items being sold in the open. Some shops that were running without licences were served notices. Shopkeepers were educated on adulteration and were told that appropriate action would be taken if they were found guilty of it,” he said.

“Owing to the Diwali season, such raids will continue in the coming weeks. The samples collected on the spot will be sent for testing to the lab. The results of the same will come within 15-20 days,” Dr. Sharma added.

On being asked, a shop owner said that earlier he was unaware of such rules and will abide by them now.