Ambala jail inmate booked for Patiala carjacking

He will be brought on production warrant to Patiala

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

The accused is in jail in a murder case. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Police have booked an Ambala jail inmate Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, for planning a June 3 carjacking from a Samana resident, Mandeep Singh, on the Patiala Samana Road on June 3. Gurwinder is in jail in a murder case.

SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “We have arrested the main assailant Gurpreet Singh, an Ambala resident, who snatched the vehicle on Gurwinder’s orders. Gurpreet has confessed that Gurwinder arranged the gun for the crime.” Sidhu added that the jail inmate will be brought on production warrant to Patiala.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 392 (robbery) of the IPC and under the Arms Act.

