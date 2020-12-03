Ambala MC elections: BJP receives 80 applications for 20 wards, six for mayor seat

Former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in-charge of Ambala municipality elections Subhash Barala held a meeting of the party workers at a private school here on Wednesday.

Workers said BJP had received nearly 80 applications for 20 wards and six women had applied for the mayoral seat in the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections.

This was the first such gathering chaired by Barala, who was made the Ambala in-charge last month ahead of the scheduled polls, and was attended by city MLA Aseem Goel, district president Rajesh Batoura, former district president Jagmohan Kumar and other office-bearers.

Batoura, who took the responsibility in August and will face his first elections as district president, said that he had received nearly 80 names for 20 wards.

“The party has appointed me to receive applications for wards and Barala for the mayor seat. Baralaji has instructed the participants of the meeting to start working in their booths and we’ll soon declare ward-wise candidates,” he said.

‘Coalition between BJP, JJP likely’

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Barala said that there could be a coalition between BJP and JJP for the elections and farmers were satisfied with their party as they were able to sell their crops at the best possible prices. “The state election commission will hold a press conference on Thursday, so we can expect the dates to be declared. I have received six applications for the mayor seat (reserved for women),” he said.

On the farmers’ stir, he replied, “Farmers are not happy on a particular issue that will be soon resolved, but they are overall satisfied with the party.”

State election commissioner Dr Dalip Singh will address a press conference regarding elections of the civic bodies of Ambala, Panchkula, Sonepat and some other municipalities at 12.30pm on Thursday, where he is expected to declare the dates.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma has appointed SDM (Ambala city) Sachin Gupta as the nodal officer for the polls. “Gupta has been given the responsibility in the absence of additional deputy commissioner Preeti, who tested positive for coronavirus last month. The final list of all voters under the MC has also been prepared,” Sharma said in a statement.