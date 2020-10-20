Ambala MC elections: Notification on ward-wise reservation issued

An official notification regarding reservation of various wards for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections in Ambala City was issued on Monday.

As per the notification, out of 20 wards, five (wards 1, 2, 7, 11 and 14) have been reserved for the candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, with wards 11 and 14 for women from the same category.

These wards were decided in a draw of lots in the presence of deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma and MC commissioner Partha Gupta. The process was videographed. The polls are expected to take place towards the end of this year.

Similarly, wards 4 and 18 are reserved for candidates from the backward classes (BC) and wards 6, 9, 12, 17 and 20 for women candidates from the general category.

DC Sharma said that the process took place according to the arrangements described in Section 11 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and Rule 7 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Ward Delimitation Rules,1994.

In the last tenure of the MC House that ended in 2018, there were 20 wards under MC Ambala, out of which 11 were in the city area and nine in the Sadar area of the cantonment. But in 2019, the corporation was divided into Ambala MC and Ambala Sadar municipal council.

Parties react

Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain alleged that the whole process had happened secretly and the party, without its organisational structure, will surely make a comeback. Meanwhile, ruling party BJP’s chief Rajesh Batoura will face his first elections.

With the debut of Haryana Democratic Front, led by former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara, in the elections, things will only get interesting.