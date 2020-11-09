Ambala MC polls: Amisha Chawla is Haryana Democratic Front’s mayoral candidate

The Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) has formally announced its mayoral candidate for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) polls in Ambala.

The party, which is the first one to pick its candidate, has decided to field Amisha Chawla, wife of former councillor Dilip Chawla.

Party’s founder and former minister Nirmal Singh, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, said, “Ambala residents will vote directly for the mayor seat for the first time and we welcome the move. The HDF will fight on local issues and is open for everyone who supported us during the assembly elections. We are in talks with the INLD and the BSP to contest together in these elections,” Nirmal, a four-time former MLA, said.

Taking a jibe at the local MLA, Amisha Chawla said, “Just inaugurating and beautifying some chowks doesn’t benefit the citizens if adjoining roads are still broken.”

Her husband Dilip said, “By announcing the candidate for the post of mayor, Nirmal Singh has shown that the HDF is serious about the polls and the move has left no scope for infighting. This gives more time to the candidate to meet people and understand the problems.”

The party, meanwhile, also announced its organisational structure at various blocks and districts, most importantly a committee for the selection of applicants for contesting the elections on HDF ticket. Former general secretary of the Youth Congress and former municipal commissioner Himmat Singh has been made its head.

The party will also celebrate its first foundation day on Tuesday and the event at the Panchayat Bhawan is expected to witness political leaders from various parties.

Ambala MC polls are pending since 2018, when its tenure ended. There were 20 wards under the Ambala MC, of which 11 were in the city area and nine in the Sadar area of cantonment. But in 2019, the corporation was divided into Ambala municipal corporation and Ambala Sadar municipal council.

MC’s last mayor Ramesh Mal was from the Congress, but joined the BJP in October last year, just before the assembly elections.