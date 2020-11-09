Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ambala MC polls: Amisha Chawla is Haryana Democratic Front’s mayoral candidate

Ambala MC polls: Amisha Chawla is Haryana Democratic Front’s mayoral candidate

The Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) has formally announced its mayoral candidate for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) polls in Ambala.The party, which is the first one to...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:47 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Amisha Chawla

The Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) has formally announced its mayoral candidate for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) polls in Ambala.

The party, which is the first one to pick its candidate, has decided to field Amisha Chawla, wife of former councillor Dilip Chawla.

Party’s founder and former minister Nirmal Singh, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, said, “Ambala residents will vote directly for the mayor seat for the first time and we welcome the move. The HDF will fight on local issues and is open for everyone who supported us during the assembly elections. We are in talks with the INLD and the BSP to contest together in these elections,” Nirmal, a four-time former MLA, said.

Taking a jibe at the local MLA, Amisha Chawla said, “Just inaugurating and beautifying some chowks doesn’t benefit the citizens if adjoining roads are still broken.”



Her husband Dilip said, “By announcing the candidate for the post of mayor, Nirmal Singh has shown that the HDF is serious about the polls and the move has left no scope for infighting. This gives more time to the candidate to meet people and understand the problems.”

The party, meanwhile, also announced its organisational structure at various blocks and districts, most importantly a committee for the selection of applicants for contesting the elections on HDF ticket. Former general secretary of the Youth Congress and former municipal commissioner Himmat Singh has been made its head.

The party will also celebrate its first foundation day on Tuesday and the event at the Panchayat Bhawan is expected to witness political leaders from various parties.

Ambala MC polls are pending since 2018, when its tenure ended. There were 20 wards under the Ambala MC, of which 11 were in the city area and nine in the Sadar area of cantonment. But in 2019, the corporation was divided into Ambala municipal corporation and Ambala Sadar municipal council.

MC’s last mayor Ramesh Mal was from the Congress, but joined the BJP in October last year, just before the assembly elections.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Nov 09, 2020 01:03 IST
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Nov 08, 2020 23:14 IST
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Nov 08, 2020 23:43 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris say it’s time to heal
Nov 09, 2020 02:01 IST
Joe Biden’s India connection runs deep
Nov 09, 2020 01:49 IST
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Nov 09, 2020 01:30 IST
These light switches remind Redditors of 20th century fox intro. Watch
Nov 09, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.