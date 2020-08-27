Sections
Home / Cities / Ambala MC suspends public dealing till Aug 31

Ambala MC suspends public dealing till Aug 31

Residents are advised not to visit the office and submit their grievances or work requests on the email ID cfccity@mcambala.gov.in or official number 0171-244-3747.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Ambala, the municipal corporation has suspended public dealing at its office till August 31.

A notice announcing this has been pasted on the main gate of the MC office near Jagadhari Gate. Officials have advised residents not to visit the office and submit their grievances or work requests on the email ID cfccity@mcambala.gov.in or official number 0171-244-3747. As per their request number, they’ll be called to visit the office if required, the notice says.

Besides, residents can avail of the online services available on the website mcambala.gov.in or other doorstep delivery services through the WhatsApp numbers 708-233-5869 and 857-203-1425.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s niece on drug angle: ‘Why make him suffer like this?’
Aug 27, 2020 18:26 IST
2 booked for allegedly forging bank documents to evade vehicle loan payment
Aug 27, 2020 18:22 IST
Donald Trump’s big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy
Aug 27, 2020 18:20 IST
Pet dog bites man in Zirakpur, owner booked
Aug 27, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.