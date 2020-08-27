Ambala MC suspends public dealing till Aug 31

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Ambala, the municipal corporation has suspended public dealing at its office till August 31.

A notice announcing this has been pasted on the main gate of the MC office near Jagadhari Gate. Officials have advised residents not to visit the office and submit their grievances or work requests on the email ID cfccity@mcambala.gov.in or official number 0171-244-3747. As per their request number, they’ll be called to visit the office if required, the notice says.

Besides, residents can avail of the online services available on the website mcambala.gov.in or other doorstep delivery services through the WhatsApp numbers 708-233-5869 and 857-203-1425.