Ambala police seize 8 sacks of illegal crackers, increase vigil

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The Ambala police have recovered eight sacks of illegal crackers from a retailer in the city’s Baans Bazaar on Thursday, FIR on which was lodged at Ambala City police station on Friday.

Police said that assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar, who is also the complainant in the case, had received a tip-off that one Ankit Aggarwal had stored crackers at his shop. “The man’s negligence could have proved dangerous for nearby residents, as he was selling crackers without licence. We informed duty magistrate Ajay Kumar and raided the shop where we found a huge quantity of crackers,” Kumar said.

“The man was unable to present any licence or permit to sell the crackers. As the deputy commissioner has banned the sale and use of explosives, the accused has violated the orders,” Kumar said in his statement.

Station in-charge Ram Kumar said, “An FIR was lodged under the Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code. There were around eight sacks of crackers of different rates and types. Our teams are inspecting the markets to keep a check.”

DC Ashok Kumar Sharma said as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), there was a complete ban on crackers in the district and he appealed to the citizens to help the administration by following the orders.

