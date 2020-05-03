Sections
Home / Cities / Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown

Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown

This is also the highest ever freight earning in a month

Updated: May 03, 2020 02:14 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

The railways has discontinued its passenger services since the announcement of lockdown in March, extending it to May 17 but the freight services are still operating. (HT FILE)

The Ambala Railway Division earned Rs 255 crore in April this year amid the lockdown, which is 20% more revenue than the same month last year. The railways has discontinued its passenger services since the announcement of lockdown in March, extending it to May 17 but the freight services are still operating.

The division has recorded a total earning of Rs 255 crore (which is also highest ever freight earning in a month) in April this year. Last year, it had earned Rs 211 crore, of which Rs 57 crore came passenger trains and Rs 146 crore from freight earning while Rs 8 crore was categorised as miscellaneous earnings.

Ambala division railway manager GM Singh said, “To boost the morale of division, the general manager of Northern Railways has announced a cash award. The division has also dispatched 62 long-haul trains in April, highest ever, out of which 59 were of food grains (Annapurna trains). It has all been possible due to the concerted efforts of our section controllers, station masters, guards, loco pilots and staff of commercial supervisors who are engaged in the smooth operation of freight services.”

The division has also managed to load the highest-ever wagons of food grains and fertilisers maintaining the continuity in the supply chain during lockdown across the country.



Senior divisional commercial manager, Hari Mohan said “The division is committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials across the country and unloading/loading at terminals despite the shortage of labour/trucks despite restrictions on movements.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Long queues, endless wait in scorching sun for hungry labourers in Ludhiana
May 03, 2020 02:37 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: How did Kartik Aaryan become Bollywood’s new cool
May 03, 2020 02:43 IST
Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.