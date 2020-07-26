Sections
Ambala railway division starts e-ticketing, reservation charts go online

The moved is aimed at digitisation of operations and contactless checking of reserved tickets at railway stations.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:06 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The online record of ticket reservation charts will be accessible up to a period of six months. (Representational photo)

In a major leap towards digitisation, the Ambala railway division has started paperless reservation of tickets at its railway stations.

Officials said that for contactless checking of reserved tickets, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has rolled out an application covering all zonal divisions to display passenger ticket details as QR code. Upon successful booking, an SMS containing URL of the QR code will be sent to the passenger’s mobile number.

Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan said, “This facility has been started and SMSs with links for generating QR code are being sent to passengers on their mobile numbers. The QR code of the reserved ticket will be displayed on the passenger’s mobile browser and the ticket examiner will scan it for verification.”

Apart from this, the railway division has also started online preservation of ticket reservation charts.



A statement issued by the office of Ambala divisional railway manager said, “Now, the division has enabled the accessibility of reservation charts for a period of six months with the help of CRIS. So, there is no need to keep a physical record of the charts as the same may be accessed any time online, saving stationary, manpower and storage space.”

