Ambala Sadar civic body's XEN suspended over delay in development work

Ambala Sadar civic body’s XEN suspended over delay in development work

An official from Vij’s Ambala office said the minister had received several complaints against the official and an enquiry was underway since last month

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:25 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

A day after the commissioner of Panipat municipal corporation was reportedly suspended, the department of urban local bodies under MLA Anil Vij has suspended an executive engineer (XEN) of the Ambala Sadar municipal council on Friday.

As per an official order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS) SN Roy, the department initiated action against XEN Vikas Dhiman and “during the suspension period, his headquarter is fixed in the office of the director general, urban local bodies department, Panchkula. He will be paid subsistence allowance as per rule 83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016”.

Confirming the suspension, Anil Vij addressed the media at his residence in Ambala and said that due to delay in development works, Dhiman was suspended. “The official was responsible for delay in or not undertaking development works in the area. Despite several warnings, there was no improvement and he was suspended,” he said.

“Those who won’t work properly, won’t be spared,” he added.

An official from Vij’s Ambala office said the minister had received several complaints against the official and an enquiry was underway since last month.

Vinod Nehra, executive officer at the municipal Council, however, said that he had not received or forwarded any complaint, but refused to explain more. “I’ve just received the order and I’m not in a state to comment on this more,” he said.

