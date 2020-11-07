Sections
Home / Cities / Ambala teen stabbed to death for staring, attacker held

Ambala teen stabbed to death for staring, attacker held

17-year-old was out buying groceries with his uncle, who was also stabbed.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The accused, Angrej Singh. 24, in police custody in Ambala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A 17-year-old boy bled to death and his uncle was injured after a man stabbed them for staring at him in Panjokhara area on Friday night.

The accused, identified as Angrej, 24, a resident of Tundli village, Ambala, was arrested on Saturday evening.

The deceased, Aakash, was visiting a market in Panjokhara with his uncle, Ajay, 32, when the attack took place.

Ajay, a native of Karnal and currently living in Janetpur village, Ambala, told the police that he was out to buy groceries with his son, Kartik, and nephew Aakash.



“There, Angrej confronted Aakash for staring at him and started beating him up. When I intervened, Angrej pulled out a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Aakash in the chest. In the melee, he stabbed me thrice in the chest too,” Ajay said in his complaint.

As locals gathered, Angrej fled the spot with the knife, leaving his motorcycle behind. Ajay’s son rushed his father and cousin to the Primary Health Centre in Panjokhara, where doctors declared Aakash dead. Ajay was referred to the Ambala civil hospital and later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

“The accused was arrested following a tip-off from Kallerheri Chowk on Saturday evening. He was about to leave Ambala when we managed to nab him,” said sub-inspector Mohan Lal, station in-charge, Panjokhara police station.

Angrej has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

“He keeps a knife with him due to his quarrelsome demeanour. He was booked in an assault case at the same police station last year as well. We will present him before a court on Sunday and seek police remand to recover the knife,” the sub-inspector said.

