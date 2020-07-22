Sections
Ambernath gets 57 Moholla clinics

Thane The Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC) started 'Moholla' clinics across the city with the help of 28 private doctors to check every patient with Covid-19...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 02:53 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Thane The Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC) started ‘Moholla’ clinics across the city with the help of 28 private doctors to check every patient with Covid-19 symptoms and control the increase in the cases. Until Tuesday, Ambernath recorded 3,210 total cases of Covid-19, of which 121 patients, while 2,593 recovered.

“Due to alarming number of Covid-19 cases, we have decided to take the help of private doctors to consult the patients. We have set up 57 Moholla clinics where two doctors will check patients for two hours every day. The timing of each clinic will be different, so that the doctors can visit them on a rotational basis. They will be accompanied by nurses also. Any resident from the vicinity can go and get themselves checked free of cost at these clinics,” AMC chief officer Dr Prashant Rasal, said.

He added that the doctors can also recommend testing for any patient, even with minor symptoms..

Rasal said the clinics will remain operational till there are no Covid-19 cases in the city.



