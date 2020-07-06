Ambulance carrying 12 Covid-19 patients overturns in Pune

PUNE: An ambulance carrying 12 Covid-19 positive patients from Kothrud to Balewadi met with an accident in Bavdhan on Monday evening.

“A second ambulance was immediately called and the patients were taken to Symbiosis Lavale hospital. No major injuries were reported,” said senior inspector Yashwant Gawari of Hinjewadi police station.

The accident happened near the gate of High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Bavdhan.

“The vehicle overturned at a turn near the gate,” said PI Gawari.

There were five minors, four men and three women in the ambulance along with the driver.

As relatives of some patients were following the ambulance in a separate vehicle, help was called for immediately, according to the police.

“A second ambulance to take the patients and a crane to clear the damaged ambulance from the stretch was immediately called,” said hawaldar Maruti Pashale of Bavdhan police outpost.