Sections
Home / Cities / Ambulance driver dies, kin to get ₹75 lakh

Ambulance driver dies, kin to get ₹75 lakh

A 57-year-old ambulance driver of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi died of Covid-19 on Sunday.Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have decided to pay...

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:04 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A 57-year-old ambulance driver of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have decided to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to his family under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme for health workers of the central government and another Rs 25 lakh from NMMC’s workers’ welfare fund. We will also offer a job to one of his family members.”

Navi Mumbai reported 85 new cases on Sunday, taking the total case count to 1,646. Ten children are among the new cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body withdraws notice sent to doctor for prescribing Covid-19 swab test
May 25, 2020 01:26 IST
6 customs officers in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 01:23 IST
Lockdown forces many to change profession
May 25, 2020 01:30 IST
Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants
May 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.