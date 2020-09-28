Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ambulance driver transporting Covid patient body beaten up in Sultanpur Lodhi

Ambulance driver transporting Covid patient body beaten up in Sultanpur Lodhi

Kapurthala An ambulance driver was beaten up allegedly by relatives of a Covid-19 patient who had died during treatment at NHS Hospital in Jalandhar. The driver had gone to deliver...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Kapurthala An ambulance driver was beaten up allegedly by relatives of a Covid-19 patient who had died during treatment at NHS Hospital in Jalandhar. The driver had gone to deliver the body to his family at a village in Sultanpur Lodhi when the incident occurred. Police have booked seven people for assaulting the driver and damaging the ambulance under sections 323, 341, 427, 269, 270, 271, 188, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act. One of the accused has been identified as Happy, a relative of deceased Heera, while six others are unidentified.

In his statement to the police, ambulance driver Amrik Singh said when he reached Sultanpur Lodhi, some youths exchanged argued with him over Heera’s death. “They tore my PPE kit and thrashed me badly. They also damaged the ambulance,” Amrik said.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers brings up his fifty with monster six
Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administrator for strict action against protesters violating Covid safety norms
Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam’s only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away in Australia at 83
Sep 28, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy and all the latest news
Sep 28, 2020 20:59 IST
Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief
Sep 28, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.