Amid bickering in party, Himachal BJP calls for unity

Amid rumblings in the state party unit, the BJP top brass called for unity among the members during its virtual working committee meeting here on Tuesday.

The internal strife in the ruling party, which had been brewing for quite some time, deepened after the government ordered preliminary inquiry into the land purchase allegations against social justice minister Sarveen Chaudhary, made by her arch-rival and Congress leader Vijay Singh Mankotia. Though Sarveen denied the charges, the party’s central command summoned her. After she complained about two other cabinet colleagues of hers, senior minister Mahender Singh Thakur was also called to Delhi.

Many ministers were also displeased with the recent cabinet reshuffle as additional responsibilities were handed to some, while minister Govind Singh Thakur was divested of his forest and transport portfolios. Thereafter, newly-appointed state party chief Suresh Kashyap also wielded a stick of discipline, divesting over half a dozen leaders in the information technology wing and Mahila Morcha.

The working committee meeting was chaired by BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap in the virtual presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur. The stage was conducted state general secretary by Trilok Jamwal. The meeting was telecast live at the BJP district headquarters where the district president, general secretary, district in-charge, co-in-charge, minister and legislators witnessed it on projector screens.

Addressing the party workers, Kashyap said, “We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong leader at the Centre and CM Thakur in the state. Due to the timely decisions taken by them during the Covid-19 pandemic, situation in the country and state is much better.”

He said the Himachalis who were trapped in other states due to the Covid-19 lockdown, were able to return home because of the CM’s efforts.

“Solidarity amid members will help BJP repeat victory in the state in 2022. BJP workers should remain disciplined,” he said.

Stating that the central government is working to strengthen the country, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Atal Pension Yojana has emerged as a big scheme in the country. As part of it, every citizen will get pension after the age of 60.

National general secretary Anil Jain said it is a privilege to be associated with BJP, which is the largest political party in the world. He also congratulated CM Jairam Thakur for his good work during the Covid-19 crisis.