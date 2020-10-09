Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Amid Covid-19 pandemic, mental health helpline launched by Mumbai civic body gets 16K calls

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, mental health helpline launched by Mumbai civic body gets 16K calls

The mental health helpline number, launched in April by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has received 16,703 calls from the city from April to September, with anxiety...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:37 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The mental health helpline number, launched in April by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has received 16,703 calls from the city from April to September, with anxiety over socio-economic issues topping the list.

Backed by Aditya Birla Education Trust, the toll-free helpline M-Power —1800-120-820050 – has been receiving almost 100 calls a day in the past six months. Currently, it receives around 35 calls per day from Mumbai. Most of these calls are regarding anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, adjustment issues and relationship issues, among others.

Mental health experts said the lockdown has left thousands of people jobless, women being pressured to get married, couples with adjustment issues after staying with their spouses 24x7, additional pressure at work and students concerned about their future.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Dilshad Khurana, head counsellor of the helpline told HT, “We get most calls from those in the age group of 26 to 40. Their main concern is job loss and adjustment issues with families and spouses in the lockdown.”



Almost 70% callers are men and 30% women. The helpline gets the highest number of calls between 3pm and 8pm. Unlike earlier, the concern about the Covid-19 infection has decreased among people. “Till May, we used to get a large number of panicking callers who were scared of the virus. If their neighbour or relative got infected, they would get worried. People used to believe false forwards on social media. Now, as people are more informed, we have stopped getting such callers,” she said.

In April, the helpline received 11,932, which dropped to 1,879 calls in May, 971 in June, 671 in July and 600 in August. In September, the number rose a little to 650. “When the helpline was launched, we were receiving calls from people seeking ration or beds. Many of the calls weren’t related to mental health, so the number was higher initially,” she added.

“People are tired of staying at home. Also, the negative and fake news circulated on social media worsens the mental health. Many young people are taking out their anger through bad behaviour at home, which further increases the tension at home,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, a city-based psychiatrist.

In recent times, the helpline has started getting more calls regarding domestic violence. “We provide initial distress counselling before referring them to police,” said Khurana.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday laid emphasis on the need to invest more towards mental health. “Spending 2% of the national health budgets on mental health is not enough. International sponsors also need to do more. Mental health still receives less than 1% of international aid earmarked for health,” read a recent study conducted by WHO across 130 countries, including India.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 09, 2020 00:15 IST
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
Oct 09, 2020 00:43 IST
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
Oct 09, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 5: Eijaz Khan breaks down
Oct 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Hockey India ensuring Covid-19 is not a setback in India’s Tokyo Olympic dream
Oct 09, 2020 00:42 IST
DC Predicted XI vs RR: Iyer set to retain winning combination
Oct 09, 2020 00:42 IST
Mumbai Police accuse Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’
Oct 09, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.