Amid labour shortage, Punjab advances paddy transplantation by a week

Amid labour shortage caused by ongoing exodus of migrant workers, the Punjab government has decided to advance the start of paddy transplantation by a week from June 20 to June 13.

The matter was discussed by the state cabinet on Friday and approved by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who is also in-charge of the agriculture department. A notification in this regard is likely to be issued on Saturday.

Officials said the decision has been taken to facilitate staggered paddy sowing in view of the Covid-9 pandemic, when labour is scanty and social distancing protocol has to be maintained.

Additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna said the issue was discussed threadbare and the decision to advance paddy transplantation was taken due to shortage of labour.

However, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), which drives the research related to the crops, has been educating farmers to prepare for start of transplantation at the stipulated time (June 20).

The PAU was not in favour of changing the transplantation schedule keeping in view the acute fall of sub-soil water table across the state.

“Water is important, but we also can’t afford to jeopardise a season’s crop when we are passing through tough times as a pandemic has engulfed the entire world,” Khanna said while talking to HT.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had demanded advancement of paddy transplantation to June 1.

Gunbir Singh Sodhi, a farmer from Ferozpur, said, “We are facing acute shortage of labour. We are not getting labour to transplant paddy saplings. Most of the labourers have left for their home states. We have asked the government to advance paddy transplantation by three weeks.”

PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) BS Dhillon told HT that due to the unprecedented scenario, it was decided to take a chance this time with early transplantation. “This shouldn’t be made a yearly practice as water is precious,” he cautioned.

By an estimate of the state agriculture department, 12.5 lakh labour heads are required to sow paddy in 30 days.

Paddy is a major kharif crop in the state, which is expected to be sown over 70 lakh acre in the coming season.

DSR VARIETY ON NOT MORE THAN ONE-THIRD AREA

The agriculture department also decided that out of the total area under paddy in the coming season, direct seeding rice (DSR) variety should not be sown over more than one-third area. “No doubt, trials with DSR variety have shown good results, but the total area with the new method can’t be more than one-third of the total cultivated area. We have to be on a safe side,” said Khanna.

1,386 WHEAT STUBBLE FIRES IN TWO DAYS

Meanwhile, a sudden spurt in cases of wheat stubble burning on Thursday and Friday took the number of farm fires in the state to1,615 so far. As many as 722 cases of stubble burning were reported on Thursday, followed by 664 on Friday. “We never imagined the cases would rise so fast and farmers wouldn’t understand the gravity of situation, especially when coronavirus has also spread its tentacles,” said Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg.

On Friday, most of the farm fire cases were reported from southwest Punjab: Bathinda (104), Barnala (85), Ferozepur (67), Mansa (48), Hoshiarpur (32), Kapurthala (28), Ludhiana (26), Patiala (23), Muktsar (21) and Fazilka (18).

Additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna said he has asked deputy commissioners to act tough against the errant farmers.