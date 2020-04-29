Amid lockdown, community radio, WhatsApp have become medium of education for Dadri students

To continue imparting education to children amid the lockdown, the Dadri education department is reaching out to them through the Dadri Radio FM (community radio) and WhatsApp.

Dadri has become the first district in Haryana to book a two-hour slot with the community radio to disseminate study material for students of classes 1 to 12.

Ram Avtar Sharma, district education officer, Dadri, told Hindustan Times, “The teachers have been delivering one hour lecture each in the morning (9 am-10am) and evening (4pm to 5pm) for different classes and subjects through the Dadri Radio FM. As many as 14 teachers have delivered lectures in the past one week. These teachers are voluntarily doing their duty. We will release a list of the new teachers on Thursday.”

Sharma said that they have been sending the recorded lectures in the WhatsApp groups formed by the government school teachers for those students who missed them.

“We have reached out to nearly 2,000 students in the past one week. For the students residing within 20 kilometers radius of the district headquarters, the radio lessons are clearly audible. We have requested the district administration to provide us a local TV cable channel so that we can cover more students”, Ram Avtar Sharma added.

Anita Rani , a Hindi teacher, said that she has been teaching grammar to students of classes 6 to 10 via radio.

“Initially, students faced a problem with getting their queries cleared during live lectures. After that, they adjusted to the technology. We have been dedicating 40 minutes of our slot to deliver lessons and remaining 20 to take students’ doubts”, she added.

Sapna , a student of Class 10 from Sanjarwas village, said that she has been regularly attending her class from 9am to 10am through the radio.

“The lectures provided through Dadri Radio FM are beneficial and I am getting my doubts cleared by calling on the radio number. Many of the students are facing problem in receiving education amid lockdown as they do not have radios and internet connection”, she added.