Amid lockdown, para-legal volunteers distribute ration to underprivileged in Ludhiana

Ludhiana DLSA secretary says anyone facing domestic violence during the lockdown can seek help by calling on the toll-free number 1968

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana DLSA secretary said district administration officials are also providing ration to the needy. (PHOTO ONLY FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES) (Keshav Singh/ HT)

Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, many para-legal volunteers associated with the Ludhiana District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) are distributing ration to the underprivileged.

Giving details, Ludhiana DLSA secretary Preeti Sukhija said the para-legal volunteers along with district administration officials and members of NGOs are providing ration to the needy. “The para-legal volunteers are also providing ration to the underprivileged in several areas of sub-divisions Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal,” she said.

“Anyone facing domestic violence during the lockdown can seek help by calling on the toll-free number 1968. For free legal aid, district residents can contact the DLSA on 0161-2400051 or the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, on the toll-free number 1968,” Sukhija added.

The DLSA secretary said for any assistance related to ration, the residents can call on toll-free numbers–112 or 1905–of the Punjab government. She said residents can also call on landline numbers–01612405200, 01612405400 or 01612405700–of the district administration.



