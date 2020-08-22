Amid pandemic, cycling is Noida’s new found passion

Noida Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, city residents have realised the significance of keeping fit and healthy. Eventually, cycling has emerged as one of the most popular outdoor sport activities in the city with more people now seen pedalling on the roads to maintain their fitness in a new post-unlock trend.

While some cycling groups of the city say that they have seen a rise in novice cyclists -- mostly individuals in the age group of 30 to 40 years -- many families are also becoming a part of the rising bicycling community. As a result, bike shops are unable to meet the current demand.

“There are over 30% more cyclists on the roads compared to the normal days. More people are turning towards cycling and joining our group. Amid the pandemic, keeping oneself fit is a challenge, and cycling provides a good workout either in group or solo. One can explore new places of town, do birdwatching and photography. Best thing is that we can also maintain distance while cycling,” says Rajiva Singh, who found a group called Joggers and Walkers Club that goes on weekly cycling tours ranging from 20km to 60km.

Singh, a resident of Noida Sector 46, further says that many people who want to do solo riding often call to enquire about which bicycle they should buy.

“We mostly suggest basic mountain bikes (MTB) to new riders which have broad tyres, more stability and less speed. They can later upgrade to hybrid ones which are more professional and expensive. A typical MTB model costs around ₹15,000, while a hybrid one comes for anything between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000,” Singh added.

While the cyclists could be seen using most of the roads during morning and evening hours, expressway towards Pari Chowk, Surajpur bird sanctuary, India Gate and Red Fort in Delhi are some of the chosen routes of the several cycling groups in the city.

“Since July, we have added more than 200 new cyclists to our group, taking our overall strength to over 450. We have 10-year-olds as well as people in their 40s. However, the most of new cyclists are in the age group of 30 to 40 years, followed by 16 and 22 years,” said Tarun Wadhwa, founder of a cycling group called Dare to Gear that enrols cyclists from Noida and Ghaziabad.

Wadhwa, a resident of Noida Sector 41, says that most of the novice riders are opting cycling as a safe way towards fitness amid Covid-19 pandemic. A professional cyclist himself, Wadhwa said that he had pedalled for 2,200km in a single trip from Noida to Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

Noida-based Shobhit Jolly Sethi, a new rider who started cycling in July, says the idea was impromptu, yet good for fitness.

“The idea that I should get into cycling was impromptu, and I’m enjoying it. I had a history of obesity. I would play badminton, but due to the lockdown it stopped. Here cycling emerged as a great alternative as it requires more muscles. I remember going for a 100-kilometre ride but ended up doing 50 kilometres. I took this as a challenge and practised more to reach that goal,” said Sethi.

Owners of cycle shops are reporting booming business. They claim that many customers are being turned down due to short supply of bikes.

“We have twice the demand now than it was in normal days. And it’s not just a case of this city, but it applies to most parts of the country. Most of the customers are buying bicycles for fitness. The demand is very high and we don’t have enough stock. The maximum customers demand of typical gear bike ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000,” said Rajesh Girdhar, owner of Rajesh Cycle and Cyclofit sport agency based in Noida.

“There is an issue with the supply as many parts are not made in our country, and even China is catering to the huge demand from Europe. This is supposed to be one of the major reasons why the supply is low,” said Girdhar.

Varun Wadhwa, another bicycle trader from Noida Sector 63, said that since April this year the sale has increased four to fivefold. “Since July, the demand has risen even further. We have bikes ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹1.5 lakh. Most of the customers prefer those between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000. The sale is skyrocketing but the supply is quite low,” said Varun, who owns a store named Track and Fit.