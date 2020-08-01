Amid rising Covid-19 cases, lockdown in containment zones of Himachal Pradesh extended till August 31

People at the Ridge in Shimla. Tourists with bookings for not less than five days and having been tested negative for Covid-19 not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry will be exempted from quarantine but will have to take measures such as wearing masks and observing social distancing. (Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)

Shimla: With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Himachal Pradesh and in view of the Centre’s Unlock 3 guidelines, the state government has extended the lockdown in containment zones till August 31 and will open up more activities with riders.

According to a notification by the state’s disaster management cell, night curfew has been lifted, while yoga centres and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5. All educational institutions will remain closed and inter-state public transport buses will remain suspended but taxis can ply by registering on Covid-19 e-pass. Pass-free inter-district movement of government and private buses, taxis, autos and private vehicles is allowed.

CURBS ON LABOUR FROM OUTSIDE STATE

All inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the Covid e-pass software to monitor compliance with quarantine requirements and facilitate contact tracing of a person. Labourers brought from outside the state by orchardists, agriculturists, industrialists, contractors or any other persons will be registered under Covid e-pass software and will be brought with due approval of the district administration and will be quarantined, according to guidelines. They will only be allowed to work after completing quarantine period or testing negative for Covid-19.

Independence Day functions at the state, district, sub division and local levels and functions organised at homes will be allowed by practising social distancing and ensuring the health protocol.

Places of worship will only be opened according to the guidelines to be issued by the state’s department of language, art and culture after ensuring full readiness to comply with the SOPs.

Tourism units will also be allowed to open and operated.

Government offices will function according to the guidelines by the department of personnel and SOP issued by the department of revenue. Restaurants, eateries (dhabas) will also be allowed to operate.

Daily or weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers and others are allowed to enter or exit the state by providing their details to the deputy commissioner concerned.

Armed forces and central paramilitary personnel coming or crossing through the state to join back duty are allowed to pass through the state without registering in Covid-19 e-pass software on the strength of their official identity card.

QUARANTINE NORMS

Any person coming to the state from a highly Covid-19 infected area will be institutionally quarantined. In cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanying children below 10, home quarantine may be permitted. Asymptomatic persons coming from other states will also be allowed to be home quarantined and all those arriving from abroad will also be quarantined. Any person with flu-like symptoms will be institutionally quarantined. Any one violating home quarantine will be immediately institutionally quarantined.

Any person who has fully recovered from Covid-19 and has a negative report issued through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test by an Indian Council of Medical Research-approved laboratory on entering the state will be exempted from quarantine.

GUIDELINES FOR TOURISTS

Tourists with bookings for duration not less than five days and having been tested negative for Covid-19 through RT-PCR test by an ICMR-approved laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry will be exempted from quarantine but will have to take adequate measures such as wearing masks and observing social distancing.

Conditions of quarantine will be waived for students/candidates and their accompanying parents/wards who need to move in and out of state due to competitive or selection examination if they re-enter or exit the state within 72 hours. Admit cards issued by the examination authority will be considered a valid document to enter and exit the state.

Community awareness about prevention of Covid-19 will also be done by non-government organisations (NGOs), community-based organisations, educational institutions conducting online classes and district administrations.

Any person violating these orders will be punished under Section 51-60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under Section 199 of Indian Penal Code.