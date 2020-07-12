Amit Shah appreciates security forces’ role in containing pandemic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the world had appreciated India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was feared that how would a large country like ours would face this challenge given that we have a federal structure of governance, dense population of 130 crore people and no single chain of command,” PTI quoted him as saying. But all states and every individual fought the battle against Covid-19 as one nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister said.

He said that the health infrastructure in some of the largest developed countries in the world had collapsed under the pressure of Covid-19 but India had managed to successfully handle the coronavirus crisis.

Shah was speaking ahead of a mega tree plantation drive at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officers’ Training Academy in Kadarpur village in Gurugram.

Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces and paid tributes to 31 members of the Central Armed Police Forces who lost their lives due to the pandemic. “Our security forces have contributed significantly to the fight against coronavirus. Their sacrifices of these Corona Warriors will not go in vain,” said Shah.

He also welcomed the idea of a mass plantation drives and said that the campaign was a good effort towards safeguarding the environment for future generations. More than 1 million saplings are being planted across campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces across the country as part of a campaign. Shah asked the personnel to take responsibility of the saplings till they reach maturity.