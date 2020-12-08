Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters extended till Jan 26

Amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters extended till Jan 26

PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation has okayed an extension for the amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters, till January 26, 2021.Standing committee...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:18 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation has okayed an extension for the amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters, till January 26, 2021.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “We are getting lot of demand to extend the amnesty scheme. PMC got a good response for the scheme which was in place between October 2 and November 30.”

Rasne said, “An extension has been given till January 26. Citizens who pay the dues by December 31 will get a benefit of a 75 per cent rebate on the penalty amount. Citizens who pay the tax between January 1 to January 26 will get a 70 per cent rebate on the penalty amount.”

Rasne said, “Between October 2 and November 30, PMC had given an 80 per cent rebate on the penalty amount. PMC received around Rs350 crore in the first phase of the amnesty scheme. We are expecting more in the second phase.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Dec 08, 2020 19:42 IST

latest news

Centre’s new farm laws ‘farmer-friendly’, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Dec 08, 2020 20:13 IST
Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020: Here’s how netizens communicated
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
World Economic Forum to be held next year in Singapore
Dec 08, 2020 20:09 IST
I-View World Film Festival commences on December 10
Dec 08, 2020 20:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.