Andolan belongs to entire country, not just Punjab, says Charuni

Urging farmer leaders not to ignore the struggle of farmers from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Bhartiya Kisan Union chief said that terming this national-level movement as Punjab’s agitation will only weaken it

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, who had led the Haryana farmers marching towards Delhi to protest against the three Central farm laws, said the ongoing agitation is not just of the Punjab farmers and belongs to the farming community throughout the country.

“Farmers from several states are participating in the protest. We have had to face several difficulties and criminal cases were registered against us but it is worrisome that some farmer leaders from Punjab are saying that this agitation is being led by farmers of Punjab only,” the BKU chief said.

Urging farmer leaders not to ignore the struggle of farmers from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, who are camping in Delhi for the past couple of days and facing FIRs to reach Delhi on the call of Sayunkt Kisan Morcha, Charuni said, “Terming this national-level movement as Punjab’s agitation will only weaken this Andolan.”

