Annual alumni day: IIT-Bombay’s silver jubilee batch pledges ₹20 crore to institute for legacy project

The annual alumni day of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) was conducted virtually this year. (HT FILE)

The annual alumni day of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) was conducted virtually this year, and the silver jubilee batch (class of 1995) has pledged to contribute Rs20.3 crore towards the betterment of the institute.

Every year, the silver jubilee batch of the institute pledges money towards their legacy project – a project adopted by the batch celebrating its 25 years anniversary for the betterment of the institute and of the people associated with it.

During the same event, Ashank Desai, an alumnus of the institute, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), pledging a financial contribution of ₹15 crore towards the Centre for Policy Studies in IIT-B.

Desai, founder, vice-chairman and managing director of Mastek-Majesco and an alumnus of the 1974 batch, said the aim was to make the Centre for Policy Studies a premier policy institution.

“This centre will contribute to India’s need for talent research and advisory to achieve holistic approach to policy-making, particularly with an emphasis on technology,” said Desai.

Last year, the silver jubilee batch had pledged Rs12 crore for the legacy project, while the 1993 batch had pledged Rs25 crore for the project.

“The value of an academic institution depends on the collective quality, achievements and leadership roles that its alumni play. The fact that the alumni assembled today for the reunion testifies the contribution of the institute,” said Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B.