Another 1,000-bed hospital to be set up in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now started the work of setting up its third 1,000-bed hospital in Maulana Abdul Kalam Azaad Stadium in Kausa also known as Kausa stadium. Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal, guardian minister Eknath Shinde and state housing minister Jitendra Awhad conducted a survey of the stadium on Friday.

TMC has proposed two more 1,000-bed hospitals in the city, one at Global Impact Hub and another in Wagale Estate. The work of the hospital in Global Impact Hub is in its final stages. The civic commissioner had also surveyed five other plots in the city to set up hospitals.

A TMC official said, “The 1,000-bed hospital in Kausa will be set up by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada). Of the total beds, 500 will have oxygen facility while 100 beds will be used to set up an intensive care unit (ICU).”

While Mumbra has more than 334 Covid cases, there is only one Covid hospital, which is a private one thus making it unaffordable to many patients. The 1,000-bed hospital will cater to patients from Diva, Mumbra, Kausa and Kalwa.