Another Covid casualty: Students union elections in DU and JNU

Last year, the Delhi University students’ union (DUSU) election was conducted on September 12 and the polls for Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) was held on September 7. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Come September, and universities and colleges in the national capital would usually gear up for the high-stakes students’ union elections in Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. Hoardings and pamphlets would appear on campuses and campaign slogans would be painted over walls.

This year, however, the Covid-19 crisis has inevitably delayed the process.

Last year, the Delhi University students’ union (DUSU) election was conducted on September 12 and the polls for Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) was held on September 7.

Jamia Millia Islamia – another central university in the capital – does not have an elected students’ union since 2006 when it was disbanded. The matter is currently sub-judice.

“It is further recommended that elections be held on a yearly basis and that the same should be held between six to eight weeks from the date of commencement of the academic session,” state the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, which formulate the guidelines for conducting student elections in universities.

Dean of Students’ Welfare at DU, Rajeev Gupta, who oversaw the election process last year, said, “Students’ union elections are not a time-specific thing and they are related to admissions. We used to follow a particular calendar. This time admissions are going to start sometime in October and so everything will start once they are complete.”

The existing unions in both the central varsities will complete a year this month. In the absence of a newly-elected student body, the question remains over what happens to their tenure. “I think till the time the newly-elected union doesn’t join office, the existing union can continue,” Gupta said.

Across universities, the new academic session generally begins in the July-August period. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the process of admission for first-year students in all courses in DU and JNU.

Admissions are yet to be conducted in JNU, which conducts entrance tests for all its courses. In DU, the admission process is currently underway and is expected to be completed by October.

Classes for other students, however, have already begun or are in the process of starting soon in these universities. While DU already started the semester for second and third-year students from August 10, JNU is in the process of conducting provisional registrations for the monsoon semester and is expected to start online classes soon.

Asked about the gap between the commencement of the academic session for the two groups of students, Gupta said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented situation, the solution to this also has to be an unprecedented one. I doubt if anybody has a discreet or clear answer on these queries at this point.”

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar too said there has been no discussion on the subject so far. “The institute hasn’t even opened yet. We will carry out the necessary processes for the student’s union election only once things normalise in the university,” he said. “The current registration process for the next academic session is also provisional so that we can just start the online classes for students willing to attend.”

DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said, “Since we are students’ representatives, it is our responsibility to look at various issues within the community during a pandemic. Our tenure usually continues till admissions and doesn’t end till the next session begins officially. Even once the admission process is completed and classes begin, the university will have to look at how it will conduct the elections.”

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “During a pandemic, students’ issues need to be represented, which is why an elected students’ body is required. As new semester has not begun, and the process of ongoing semester is still pending, the current union will continue till free and fair elections are held as per Supreme Court order on Student Union Elections & JNUSU Constitution once the new academic session begins and campus reopens properly.”

Elections for JNUSU and DUSU have always been significant in university spaces. Several political leaders like Arun Jaitley, Prakash Karat, Sitaram Yechury and Kanhaiya Kumar were earlier members of the students’ bodies in these universities.