Another cow dead at Panchkula cow shed, forensic report awaited

Another cow died at the Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham in Panchkula on Thursday, taking the total deaths since Tuesday night to 71.

While the preliminary post-mortem report hints at food poisoning, a detailed report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban, is awaited to establish the exact cause of the bovine deaths.

As many as 1,500 cattle are housed in the seven cow sheds at the gaudham. There are 550 bovines sheltered in shed numbers 2 and 3, where the 70 casualties occurred since Tuesday night.

Another 14 cattle are undergoing treatment.

A three-member special investigation team, comprising the chief executive officer of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Nishu Singhal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Raj Kumar and animal husbandry department deputy director Dr Anil Kumar has been constituted.

The committee is likely to submit its report to the deputy commissioner in the next two days.

Different samples of food, fodder, viscera from stomach, blood sample and sample of froth have been sent for testing.

“We are waiting for detailed reports of all samples. So, the team’s final report may take a day or two,” said Dr Kumar.

“The post-mortem report matches with our speculation. But we cannot confirm food poisoning till we get the report from the forensic laboratory,” he added.