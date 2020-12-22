Another Indian bison strays into residential area in Pune; capture attempt on

Sections
Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:36 IST

By HTC,

PUNE Two weeks after a gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Pune, and died after being captured, another gaur was spotted on Tuesday morning in the city, a forest official said.

“A gaur has been spotted in the western part of Pune and forest officials along with police rushed to the spot in an effort to capture the animal,” said the forest official.

Officials urged the media to withhold information on revealing the exact area, considering the past incident where a large number of people gathered to see the bison, which resulted in chaos as officials found it difficult to capture the bison because of the crowds.

At 8.45 am corporator Kiran Dagade Patil claimed to have spotted the animal near HEMRL, while on his morning walk.



Police confirm that they received several calls from locals that a bison was spotted on Pune-Bengaluru highway. PSI sub inspector M D Varude said, the bison was spotted running between the boundary of HEMRL and Pashan lake.

A police officer said that due care is being taken now to ensure the safe capture of the animal.

On December 9, a gaur had strayed into a residential area in Pune city triggering panic among residents. It died after being captured by a forest team. Following the death of Gaur, which attracted criticism, forest officials had on Monday held a training for staff on how to rescue animals.

