Another thalassaemia patient found HIV+ at Bathinda civil hospital

With another thalassaemia child patient found infected with HIV here on Tuesday, the state health department has decided to write to the state vigilance bureau to investigate the repeated incidents of wrong blood infusion.

Since October, five persons, including four thalassaemia patients, between 8-13 years, who were treated at Shaheed Bhai Mani Civil Hospital, were found infected with HIV virus.

Senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital said an 11-year-old boy from Barnala district was found infected before infusion of blood today at the local blood bank. He said it is being probed from where the child may have caught the infection.

“After the surfacing of several cases where patients were found infected with HIV, every thalassaemia patient visiting the blood bank at the hospital are medically screened. Today four children were tested for their health status of which one was tested positive for HIV and another with hepatitis-C. They will be given treatment as per the protocol,” he said.

Since October, six MLTs and one doctor at the blood bank have been found guilty by the department of infusion of HIV+ blood. Of the six persons, all hired on a contract basis, have been dismissed.

On October 16, an MLT Baldev Singh Romana was arrested in an attempt to murder case on the basis of a health department investigation for his alleged role leading to an intentional infusion of infected blood to a seven-year-old patient to settle scores with colleagues at the blood bank.

State health secretary Hussan Lal said two departmental inquiries have suspected a mischievous role played by several department staff and there may have been a link. He said the SVB is better equipped and trained to find out possibilities of a nexus behind repeated cases of wrong blood infusion.

“On Monday, four medical lab technologist (MLTs) were dismissed for their gross negligence and professional misconduct in discharging duties. It was found that the blood bank staffers in question violated protocol by issuing blood of an HIV positive person without checking it to a thalassemic patient early this month,” said Lal.

He said Punjab State AIDS Control Society (PSACS) --- that works under the health department --- has been asked to examine the functioning of all blood banks of the state.