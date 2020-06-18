Sections
Anticipatory bail of former Punjab DGP Saini extended till June 25

Mohali The court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, on Thursday extended the anticipatory bail of former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini till June 25 in a...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mohali The court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, on Thursday extended the anticipatory bail of former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini till June 25 in a case pertaining to the disappearance of one Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991. The case was registered against Saini on May 6 this year.

Special public persecutor advocate Sartej Singh Narula on Thursday made proprietary demand against hearing of the case as an application to transfer the case is pending before the court of district and sessions judge.

District and sessions Judge Rajinder Singh Rai had deferred to June 23 the hearing on an application filed by Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh to transfer the case from the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Monika Goyal .

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officers in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh SSP, in which four policemen in his security posse were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of Qadian police.



A case against Saini and others was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on May 6 on the basis of a complaint filed by Palwinder.

Former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.

