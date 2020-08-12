Apex court order on SYL must be implemented: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that Haryana government was committed to bringing Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) water to the state.

Chautala was addressing mediapersons after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. He said the Supreme Court’s order two years ago on the issue should be implemented. He said water flowing from India into Pakistan should be put to better use among the states using technology.

On liquor smuggling, Chautala said whenever a complaint is received, immediate action is taken. He said the excise department conducted raids and more than 1,250 FIRs were registered during the lockdown.

Earlier, Dushyant, his wife Meghna and brother Digvijay Singh took part in prayers at the Golden Temple premises. He was honoured by the officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).