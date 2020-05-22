APMC meet to restart Gultekdi vegetable market

PUNE: To start the wholesale vegetable market located at Gultekdi soon, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has called a meeting with traders on Tuesday (May 26). The grocery and grain wholesale market will resume operations from Monday (May 25).

Pune APMC administrator BJ Deshmukh said, “The grain and grocery market remained shut since last week as some traders became Covid-19 positive and Poona Merchant Chamber decided to close the market. We are planning to resume operations now by following precautions because the virus spread situation can be checked but will not end in the next couple of days.”

The vegetable wholesale market has been shut since the last one-and-a-half-month with many traders coming from containment areas.

Though sub-markets at Manjari and Pimpri are functioning, APMC plans to start the Gultekdi main market considering agricultural losses in rural area.

Deshmukh said, “A meeting has been called with vegetable traders, hamal panchyat representatives and those related to APMC to take a decision at the earliest.”

Deshmukh said, “Pune APMC has decided to provide adequate facilities and follow all precautions related to coronavirus. Mask will be mandatory and only 100 vehicles would be allowed inside grain market at a time.”