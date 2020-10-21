Apple products made by Shimla-based SHG proving a boon to rural women

Sudarshana, a self-help group (SHG) in Samoli village of Rohru sub-division in the district here has emerged as an example of women empowerment, self-reliance and social upliftment. Their apple products, including like jams, pickles and chips, are making impressive sales in many cities across the country, while helping them earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SHG has an active participation of 25 women who make apple products from C grade apples.

The group’s chairperson, Sudarshana Chauhan, said park development officer, Rohru, Dr Kushal Mehta gave them a three-day training on the basics of preparing delicious and better-quality edible products from apples and also shared important information related to the sale of the products.

Inspired during the training session, these women started making apple chutneys and jam, as a boost their family income.

The SHG chairperson said these products are available at sale centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Delhi. Apple chutney is being sold for about ₹400 to ₹800 per kg. Efforts are being made to make these products available in other major cities soon.

Horticulture development officer Kushal Mehta said seeing the success of Sudarshana, various training camps will be organised in Rohru subdivision so that the other women of this region are also able to financially support themselves and their families.

“The Jai Ram Thakur-led state government is committed towards the upliftment of rural women and is implementing all-inclusive policies and programmes on the ground. In this series, emphasis is being laid on the formation of women SHGs so that the rural economy can be strengthened in the global corona crisis and rural women can be made self-reliant,” he added.

He said the SHG in Samoli is synonymous with the empowerment of rural women in Rohru region and is also a source of inspiration. Apart from apple chutney and jam, women are ready to expand the business of other products like pickles, apple chips and tomato sauce. There is also a plan to take interest-free loans for these groups in collaboration with NABARD, which is boosting their economy.

Mehta said the nodal officer behind the success of this group was Dr Devraj Kayath and former Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap have also contributed, calling for special emphasis on the training to make women economically independent and empowered during the coronavirus crisis.