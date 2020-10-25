Applications invited for temporary cracker sale licence in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has invited applications for issuance of licences for selling firecrackers on temporary basis.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the police will issue licences to 37 shops at six locations, including Grain Market in Salem Tabri, Pakhowal Road near Sidhwan Canal, Model Town Extension, GLADA ground Dugri Phase 2, GLADA ground at Chandigarh Road, Humbran Road near fire brigade office and Lodhi Club road.

The police chief added that the applicants can avail the application forms from October 27 to 28. They can submit the applications from October 29. The police will conduct a draw of lots on November 3. The traders can start selling firecrackers from November 6 till Diwali.

He said the temporary licences are being issued on the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court.