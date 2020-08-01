Appointment of three new joint CPs in Ludhiana raises challenge of more office space, personnel

Even as the Ludhiana police commissionerate has created three new posts of joint commissioner of police (CP), providing offices and staff to the newly appointed officials remains a challenge.

As per protocol, at least 25 personnel have to be deputed with each officer, which can be problematic for the police department that is reeling under a major staff crunch.

Each official will be provided gunmen, reader, driver, telephone operator, wireless operator, orderly and security staff for their residence.

The Ludhiana police have around 5,000 police personnel, including 44 IPS officials. Each of these officials has a staff of 25 personnel. Other gazetted officers have teams of 10 to 15 personnel.

IPC officer J Elanchezhian has been given the charge of Joint CP (Headquarters). He has already served in Ludhiana as assistant commissioner of police.

IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur has joined Joint CP (Rural) and will oversee zones 2 and 4. Similarly, IPC officer Bhagirath Singh Meena has been transferred as Joint CP (City) for zones 1 and 3.

J Elanchezhian has been given the office of deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters), as the post was abolished recently.

According to sources in the police department, joint CP (City) can be accommodated in the office of ADCP (Investigation) Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash, as he has been transferred out of the district. Another option is at the Police Headquarters. The department could vacate the room for clerical staff.

For Joint CP (Rural), the department is considering the office of AIG NRI on Chandigarh Road, as the office is vacant.