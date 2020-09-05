AQI improves in 2020 but PM10 and PM2.5 high on several occasions

With the lockdown and economic activities yet to resume to pre-Covid-19 times, there has been considerable improvement in the air quality index (AQI) in the first eight months of 2020 as compared to the same period last year. Pollution officials, however, say that other reasons too had an effect.

Data from the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) from January to August this year showed Ghaziabad had an average AQI of 163.68 over the eight months as compared to 224.42 for the same period in 2019. This puts the city’s air in the “moderate” category (that can cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases), better than the previous year’s “poor” (breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure).

These readings were based on four online air quality monitoring stations at Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Sanjay Nagar and Loni.

Ghaziabad city in 2019 topped the list of the most polluted cities on several occasions during winter.

Utsav Sharma, regional UPPCB officer, acknowledged the lockdown’s effect in reducing ultrafine particulate matter (PM2.5, or those particles with a diameter less than 2.5 microns), from 100.66 µg/m³ to 76.34µg/m³, and fine particulate matter (PM10) from 236.66 µg/m³ to 149.75µg/m³ . The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60µg/m³ and that for PM10 is 100µg/m³, according to the central pollution control board (CPCB).

“Apart from that, the work for Delhi Meerut Expressway is in its advanced stage (reducing major construction activity). Further, this year, we received only 4-5 complaints of visible emission from industrial units due to better enforcement (industries that produced essential items were allowed to operate),” said Sharma. “We have also been able to curb the practices of open garbage burning. We are also preparing a district plan for solid waste and plastic waste management. So, we have already stepped up our enforcement.”

Heavy rain in the months of July and August this year also helped bring down the average sharply.

“But, winter is coming and that will be a major challenge to keep in check the pollution levels,” said Sharma.

During winters, wind speed is generally low making it harder to disperse pollutants and with the lockdown being relaxed, its effect too is expected to reduce.

“The authorities will face major challenge in upcoming winter season when PM2.5 levels will surge. The city is yet to get e-buses and even an intelligent traffic management system which could help in managing traffic bottlenecks and snarls,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

The office bearers of Kaushambi Apartments RWA (KARWA) said that they will again resort to legal recourse and move apex court in a petition.

“Our petition will be related to air, water and noise pollution. The reduction in pollution has resulted due to lockdown and recent rains. We will approach the Supreme Court soon as on ground several directions of the National Green Tribunal are not fully implemented,” said VK Mittal, president of KARWA.

Ghaziabad city is also a prominent industrial town and has emerged high on pollution levels in past several years. It is also identified under the list of 15 non-attainment cities in UP (by UPPCB) which have high levels of air pollution.