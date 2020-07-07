ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology

Sections
Pune: The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and College of Engineering Pune (COEP) have extended their memorandum of understanding on July 3 for another five years to...

Pune: The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and College of Engineering Pune (COEP) have extended their memorandum of understanding on July 3 for another five years to continue the Master of Technology MTech course in Automotive Technology that was started in 2010. The MoU aims to continue the post graduate programme addressing the growing need of resurgent automotive and allied industries.

The course is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and admission details will be announced soon on www.mahacet.org. Students would be inducted at COEP and classes would be conducted at COEP and ARAI in the first two semesters. In the second year, students would have an option to continue or go to a University abroad by transfer of credits. Students need to be GATE qualified and eligible for scholarship.

NV Marathe, officiating director, ARAI, who signed the MoU on behalf of ARAI said, “As per Automotive Mission Plan, ARAI has taken up the task to develop human resources for automotive industry. COEP is one of the first and premier educational institutes in India and ARAI is proud to be associated with it. Dedicated automotive research and education will provide perfect impetus for the next generation of automotive professionals which will fuel the growth of automotive industry”.

Prof BBAhuja, director, COEP said, “Automotive industry is growing phenomenally in India since last decade and will continue to grow further. Hence, education related to automotive sector is extremely important, which will help in facing new challenges of automotive industry. COEP, with its strong academic background, and ARAI with its excellent testing and research facilities will play a vital role in meeting the challenges”.



As both the organisations are Pune based, students will undergo course work at COEP, learning the fundamentals of automotive technology and some course work at ARAI Academy learning latest technologies and hands-on practical training. The second year will be devoted to project work, which is generally sponsored by automotive industry.

