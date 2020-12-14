Arbitrary fees: Parents’ forum to launch phased stir against private schools in Himachal

Sections
The first phase of the protests will be held outside the Directorate of Education here on December 16, 21, 24 and 28, the forum stated.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Student Parents Forum on Sunday announced a movement against private schools for recovery of all types of charges along with tuition fees. The first phase of the protests will be held outside the Directorate of Education here on December 16, 21, 24 and 28, the forum stated.

It has called upon the parents to join the forum’s cause against the arbitrary fees charged by private schools in every district.

The forum has warned the state education director that if the recovery of all charges raised by private schools this year is not done, then the second phase of their movement will be started.

Convenor Vijendra Mehra has demanded the director of higher education to immediately cancel the anti-student and anti-parent notifications of November 10 and December 8 and issue an order banning all other types of charges in addition to tuition fees.

The forum has also urged the Himachal Pradesh high court to intervene in the matter and take action against the state government and education director for violating HC orders.

Mehra said that as per the notification issued by the Directorate of Education on December 8, the private school managements and parent-teachers association (PTA) have been allowed to take a decision regarding the fees. When regular schools have been closed, how and when was the PTA formed, he asked, alleging that a dummy PTA was approved so the decision to inflate fees and other charges could be justified.

