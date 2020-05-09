Sections
Arguments between BJP Zila Mahamantri and Hansi SDM go viral on social media

Updated: May 09, 2020 02:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

High drama was witnessed in Hansi after heated arguments were exchanged between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Zila Mahamantri Sujeet Kumar and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) over a parking issue here on Friday.

In a video of the incident that appeared on social media, Kumar is seen warning the SDM of taking up the matter with higher authorities.

As per sources, when the BJP leader reached Ambedkar Chowk, where SDM Jitender Ahlawat was checking vehicles, he was stopped by the police and told to park his car at a designated space as no four-wheelers were allowed beyond that point.

However, Kumar resisted and asked the cops to let him take the car ahead. On this, the SDM reached there and asked Kumar to cooperate. This led to a heated argument between the two.



When asked, Ahlawat told the media that he was on duty there when the cops stopped Kumar’s car and asked him to park it at a spot, but the latter started arguing with them. “When I asked him to comply with the rules, he threatened to report to my senior officials. If needed, the department will take action against him accordingly,” the SDM said.

Kumar, on the other hand, said he was going towards Barwala town where his office is situated. “I was going for work, but the officer stopped me. I will take up the matter with senior officials of the administration,” he added.

