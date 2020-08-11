Sections
Home / Cities / Armed burglars barge into DLF Phase 3 house, rob elderly couple

Armed burglars barge into DLF Phase 3 house, rob elderly couple

Gurugram: Three armed suspects allegedly broke into a house and robbed a senior citizen couple of cash and jewellery while holding them and their domestic helper hostage at...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: Three armed suspects allegedly broke into a house and robbed a senior citizen couple of cash and jewellery while holding them and their domestic helper hostage at gun-point, in the DLF Phase 3 area on Monday afternoon. Police said the burglars locked them up in a room before ransacking the house and decamping with Rs 30,000 in cash and some gold and silver ornaments. The suspects are yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30pm when the house owner, a 77-year-old retired government employee, his wife and the domestic helper were home. Police said the three armed suspects barged into the house, gaining entry by breaking the door open.

Jaibir Singh, station house officer (SHO), DLF phase 3 police station, said: “At the time of the incident, the couple and their domestic helper were in the house. The door was bolted from inside. The suspects used force to break the door open. They held the three at gunpoint and asked them to reveal where the cash and valuables were kept.”

Police said the suspects told the victims to stay put in one corner while they ransacked the house. Police are checking footage of CCTVs in the area to identify the suspects. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects under relevant sections of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station.



After two similar incidents of burglaries, where armed suspects had targeted senior citizens in sectors 40 and 10 in the past five weeks, police are investigating if it is the same gang that is behind these incidents.

On July 21, an armed suspect rang the doorbell of a house in Sector 40 for reconnaissance and after 20 minutes, he and his two aides had held a senior citizen couple hostage at gun-point, decamping with Rs 35,000 apart from jewellery worth lakhs. The suspects had tied the hands of the victims while ransacking the house. On July 4, three armed men had barged into a house in Sector 10 and snatched a phone and car keys from a family. The suspects had fired a gunshot to intimidate the victims and in March, four men including a domestic help had robbed jewellery and cash worth Rs 2 crore after tying up a senior citizen and a minor in Sector 45.

