Home / Cities / Armed forces salute corona warriors in Jammu, Pathankot

Armed forces salute corona warriors in Jammu, Pathankot

Indian Army in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot felicitated all agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19 by organising military pipe band displays as a token of appreciation and goodwill gesture at many places.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

(HT Photo)

As an expression of solidarity and gratitude to corona warriors, the Indian Armed Forces organised multiple events throughout the country including the Jammu region on Sunday.

“Indian Army in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot felicitated all agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19 by organising military pipe band displays as a token of appreciation and goodwill gesture at many places”, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

In Jammu, Tiger Division organised events at Government Medical College Jammu, J&K Police lines Gandhi Nagar, Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Police Station, Bari Brahmana, Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital and Bari Brahmana. Banners with encouraging slogans were displayed and senior army officials greeted and interacted with counterparts from other agencies.

Miran Sahib Brigade also presented hand sanitisers manufactured by Brigade EME workshop and greeting cards made by children to the corona warriors in Government Medical College Jammu.



In Rajouri, the frontline workers were honoured by Ace of Spades Division at District Police Lines, Civil Hospital, Government College and Army Hospital.

Similar events were organised in police stations and hospitals by Crossed Swords Division in Akhnoor, Rising Star Gunners in Kathua, Gurj Division and Sub Area in Pathankot.

