Armed robbers ram stolen SUV into police car in Pataudi

Two armed robbers rammed a stolen SUV into a police car, dragging it for 20 metres, before giving the police a slip by running off into a millet field in Pataudi area on Monday late night, said the police. According to the police, two gunshots were fired by the policemen in defence and one of them hit the bonnet of the SUV driven by the suspects. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the police, around 8.30pm, Vinod Saharan, a Hisar resident, was returning home after meeting a friend in Sector 4, IMT Manesar. He had parked his car near Aliyar Chowk for an errand, when one of the suspects allegedly snatched his car keys and decamped with his SUV. The police said Saharan filed a police complaint at IMT Manesar police station, following which the crime branch in Manesar was informed.

The police said the stolen car had a GPS device installed and using assistance from the local police, the crime branch traced the location of the stolen car to Faridpur Karola Road in Pataudi by 11.30pm.

In the FIR registered on the complaint of a police official at Pataudi, the official stated that when crime branch officials reached the location in Pataudi, they signalled the suspects to stop the car.

“Instead of stopping, they drove the stolen car towards us and rammed it head on into the police car, which was dragged for 20 metres and pushed off the road. Two armed suspects waved a gun and threatened to shoot at us. One of the police officials fired two gunshots at the tyres of the SUV in retaliation. A gunshot hit the bonnet while the other hit the road,” stated the police official.

The police said since the doors of their vehicle got jammed due to the collision, the suspects ran off into the nearby millet and cotton fields and managed to escape.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, “An extensive search operation was carried out by the police for over four hours but the suspects took advantage of the dark and managed to escape. The SUV has been recovered.”

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) , 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of The Arms Act and section 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Pataudi police station early morning on Tuesday said the police.