Arms, ammunition seized near LoC in Poonch

The seized items included four AK 56 assault rifles, four AK magazines, 141 AK rounds, two AGL grenades, two hand grenades, AK accessories, religious diaries, one bag and a rucksack

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Jammu

Based on specific input by police, a joint search operation was launched by SOG Poonch and 10 Assam in Kirni area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (Representational photo/PTI File)

Security forces on Monday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Kirni sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

“Based on specific input by police, a joint search operation was launched by SOG Poonch and 10 Assam in Kirni area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday,” said Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral.

“During the search, a bag full of arms and ammunition hidden under boulders was found near the LoC,” he added.

The seized items included four AK 56 assault rifles, four AK magazines, 141 AK rounds, two AGL grenades, two hand grenades, AK accessories, religious diaries, one bag and a rucksack.



“Initial investigations revealed that this consignment of arms and ammunition was to be smuggled to Kashmir valley to activate more terrorist-related actions by Lashkar- e-Taiba terrorists,” he said.

An FIR has been registered in Poonch police station.

Angral said, “The consignment was smuggled from across the LoC because Kirni is located close to the border. It was meant for LeT cadres in Valley”.

The whole operation was conducted under the supervision of Dy SP operations Manish Sharma and an army unit.

