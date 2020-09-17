Army chief reviews security in Kashmir

Amid protracted Sino-India stand-off in eastern Ladakh, army chief Gen MM Naravane reviewed the security scenario across Kashmir on Thursday. He is on a two-day visit to Kashmir.

“The COAS arrived in Srinagar on Thursday and undertook firsthand assessment of the security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) in North Kashmir,” a defence spokesperson said.

“During his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, he appreciated their efforts and complimented them on their response to ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The army chief also commended the use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance along the LoC which has resulted in successful operations to foil infiltration bids from POJK in the recent past,” the spokesperson added.

“The COAS reinforced the need to extend all possible support to civilians residing in border areas who are victims of targeted ceasefire violations by the Pak army and are facing hardships due to the pandemic,” he added.

Gen Naravane also interacted with commanders and troops deployed in the hinterland. He appreciated the coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining peace in the Valley and efforts to reach out to the common man to overcome the challenges faced due to Covid-19.

Later in the day, he reviewed the overall security situation along with the Northern Army Commander and Chinar Corps Commander.

He called on L-G Manoj Sinha and discussed issues concerning the present security situation in the UT and assured full support of the army in ushering in peace and stability in the region. He is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday.