Army honours Covid-19 warriors in Ambala

As a part of the nationwide campaign to thank the Covid-19 warriors, officers of Indian Armed Forces honoured the doctors, police officials, paramedical employees and sanitation workers of Ambala on Sunday.

A team led by Station Commander Brig VS Sankhyan reached the civil hospital in Ambala city to facilitate the officials and employees of health and police departments in presence of Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh and others.

Sankhyan said, “This was a thank you gift from the nation to all warriors. Earlier, we were called soldiers, but now they are the soldiers of this country.”

A similar ceremony was organised at the military hospital in the Cantonment area, he said.

A health official at the civil hospital said, “Such events definitely boost our morale. Besides doctors, paramedical employees and sanitation workers, there are many corona warriors fighting this deadly disease at the frontline. I hope we will win over this disease soon.”