Army hosp adds 400 beds to Pune’s Covid care network

Following the launch of the city’s first jumbo Covid care facility, the civic administration announced the addition of a 400-bed defence facility near Wanowrie on Monday.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, on Monday, said, “We have 400 beds at the Army Institute of Cardiothoracic Sciences (AICTS) hospital. It has 20 ventilators, 30 ICU beds and 350 beds without oxygen supply.”

Rao said that the hospital has been added to the civic Covid dashboard, enabling citizens to know the status of beds at this hospital.

Ramchandra Hankare, health chief at the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), said, “After the meeting with union minister Prakash Jawadekar, the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation started the process to get the Army hospital for Covid patients. Now, the 80-bed jumbo hospital plus this 400-bed Army hospital has eased the city’s bed situation.”

The PMC is also working on getting a 314-bed hospital at Baner ready. PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The PMC is converting this multi-storey building into a hospital. Many corporations have come forward to give funds under CSR. The hospital is getting ready and will soon start functioning. “

Once this hospital is online, a total 1,544 beds will have been added to the Covid care network.

