Sections
Home / Cities / Army hosp adds 400 beds to Pune’s Covid care network

Army hosp adds 400 beds to Pune’s Covid care network

Following the launch of the city’s first jumbo Covid care facility, the civic administration announced the addition of a 400-bed defence facility near Wanowrie on Monday....

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:47 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Following the launch of the city’s first jumbo Covid care facility, the civic administration announced the addition of a 400-bed defence facility near Wanowrie on Monday.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, on Monday, said, “We have 400 beds at the Army Institute of Cardiothoracic Sciences (AICTS) hospital. It has 20 ventilators, 30 ICU beds and 350 beds without oxygen supply.”

Rao said that the hospital has been added to the civic Covid dashboard, enabling citizens to know the status of beds at this hospital.

Ramchandra Hankare, health chief at the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), said, “After the meeting with union minister Prakash Jawadekar, the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation started the process to get the Army hospital for Covid patients. Now, the 80-bed jumbo hospital plus this 400-bed Army hospital has eased the city’s bed situation.”



The PMC is also working on getting a 314-bed hospital at Baner ready. PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The PMC is converting this multi-storey building into a hospital. Many corporations have come forward to give funds under CSR. The hospital is getting ready and will soon start functioning. “

Once this hospital is online, a total 1,544 beds will have been added to the Covid care network.

Box

Headline: Pune city gets bed-ready

Strap: 1,514 beds were added this week

Jumbo care centre at COEP - 800 beds

(600 oxygenated; 200 ICU with ventilator)

Army Hospital, Wanowrie – 400 beds

(30 ICU beds, 20 beds with ventilator and 350 isolated beds)

PMC’s Baner hospital – 314 beds

(270 oxygenated beds and 44 ICU bed)s

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

172 countries engaging with global Covid-19 vaccine plan, says WHO
Aug 24, 2020 22:39 IST
Moderna plans to supply 80 million doses of Covid vaccine to European Union
Aug 24, 2020 22:35 IST
Haryana chief minister tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 24, 2020 22:27 IST
Himachal high court allows private schools to charge tuition fee
Aug 24, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.