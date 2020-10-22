Army lodges FIR against 4 for submitting ‘fake’ documents

The army lodged an FIR against four candidates on Thursday for allegedly furnishing fake documents to get recruited.

“The army recruitment office, Jammu, had conducted two open recruitment rallies for recruitment in 2019-20 at Talwara in Reasi and Samba. Four candidates hailing from Doda and Jammu had come up in the final merit list and the candidates had submitted their Class 10 and 12 certificates from the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, and the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education,” said a defence spokesperson.

“The same were forwarded for verification to the departments concerned, which had responded that the ‘candidates are not registered/certificate have not been granted by the said Board/ details submitted by the candidates is in variation with the documents held by them’. Based on this, an FIR was lodged by the army recruiting office, Jammu, at Pacca Danga police station in Jammu for further investigation,” he added. The army has appealed to candidates to desist from such unfair means.